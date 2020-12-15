KU declares BSc Pass Part II Annual Examination 2019 result

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi declared the result of the B.Sc (Pass) Part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued here on Tuesday, some 2,836 candidates were registered of which 2,744 students appeared in the papers and 276 candidates were declared pass with first division, 317 students with second division while one candidate managed to clear the exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 21.72 percent.

The gazette shows that Barira daughter of Muhammad Asif, bearing seat number 792430, student of DJ Sindh Government Science College clinched first position by obtaining 1318 marks out of total 1600 marks.

It also showed that Tabeer d/o Atiq-ur-Rehman, seat number 792531, student of Defence Authority College for Women secured second position by obtaining 1299 marks whereas Mahnoor d/o Rana Moin Ahmed, seat number 793039, student of PECHS Government College for Women received 1294 marks and third position.