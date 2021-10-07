UrduPoint.com

KU Declares LLB Final Year Supple Exam 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi announced the result of the LLB Final Year Supplementary Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued here on Thursday, 223 candidates were registered of which 212 students appeared in the exams and four candidates cleared their papers with first division while 116 students passed the exams with second division. The overall pass percentage was 56.60 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

