KU declares LLB Final Year Supple Exam 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi announced the result of the LLB Final Year Supplementary Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued here on Thursday, 223 candidates were registered of which 212 students appeared in the exams and four candidates cleared their papers with first division while 116 students passed the exams with second division. The overall pass percentage was 56.60 percent.