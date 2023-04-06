Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KU Declares LLB-II, BA LLB(Hons) 2nd Year Annual Exam Results-2021

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

KU declares LLB-II, BA LLB(Hons) 2nd year annual exam results-2021

The University of Karachi on Thursday declared the results annual examination-2021 of LLB 2nd year and BA LLB (Hons) 2nd year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday declared the results annual examination-2021 of LLB 2nd year and BA LLB (Hons) 2nd year.

According to KU's Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain, 580 students participated in the LLB 2nd year exams of them 418 students were declared successful while 162 students were declared failed.

The pass percentage was 72.07 percent.

At least 96 students participated in BA LLB (Hons) 2nd-year exams of which 88 students were declared successful while eight students were declared failed. The success ratio was 91.67 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi Karachi University

Recent Stories

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

5 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

1 minute ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

1 minute ago
 Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

19 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

19 minutes ago
 Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of ..

Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of institution: Federal Minister ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.