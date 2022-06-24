KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019-20 results

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi has declared the results of MA Economics (Final), External Annual Examination 2019-2020.

According to the gazette issued, 661 candidates were registered for the annual exams of which 592 students appeared in the papers and one candidate cleared the exams with the first division while 192 students were passed with the second division and two candidates were declared passed with third division.

The overall pass percentage was 32.94 percent.

The gazette shows that Ammara Mehmood daughter of Syed Mehmood Hasan having seat number 610362 secured 601 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Raza son of Nadeem Ismail having seat number 610067 bagged 525 marks and second position while Syeda Midhat Akhter d/o Muhammad Akhter having seat number 610529 received 520 marks and third position.