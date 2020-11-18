KU declares MEd 2019 results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the results of MEd (morning), MEd (evening) First and Second Year, Annual Examination 2019.

According to the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, as many as 207 candidates were registered of which 203 students appeared in the MEd (Morning) Annual Examination 2019.

As per the gazette issued, 14 candidates cleared their exams with the A-1 grade, 142 students received A grade, and 27 candidates got B grade. The overall pass percentage was 90.15 percent.

Wajheeha Sabir daughter of Muhammad Sabir, bearing seat number 35078, Government College of education (F.B. Area) clinched the first position by securing 1053 marks out of total of 1200 marks.

Narjis Khatoon d/o Mohammad Raza Zailai, seat number 35124, Fatimiyah College bagged the second position with 1022 marks while Cheryl John d/o John Victor, seat number 35117, Fatimiyah College got the third position with 1017 marks.

Meanwhile, 41 candidates were registered and appeared in the MEd (Evening) First Year Annual Examination 2019 and 38 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 92.68 percent.

Furthermore, 42 candidates were registered of which 41 students appeared in the MEd (Evening) Second Year Annual Examination 2019. As per the gazette, one candidate cleared the papers with the A-1 grade, 25 students declared pass with the A grade, seven candidates got C grade. The overall pass percentage was 80.49 percent.