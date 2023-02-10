KU declares result of BA Law Part I Annual Exam 2021

The University of Karachi declared the result of the BA Law Part-I Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi declared the result of the BA Law Part-I Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 112 candidates were registered of which 108 students appeared in the papers and 97 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 89.81.