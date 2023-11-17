KU declares result of LLB final year supplementary exams 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi announced the result of the LLB Final Year, Supplementary Examination 2021 (held in 2023).

The gazette shows that 229 candidates were registered of which 204 students appeared in the papers and 31 candidates cleared their exams with the first division and 122 students were declared passed with the second division.

The overall pass percentage was 75.49 percent.