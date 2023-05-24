UrduPoint.com

KU Declares Result Of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the MA Political Science External (Final) Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the MA Political Science External (Final) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 238 candidates were registered of which 225 students appeared and 49 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 96 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 64.

44 percent.

It shows that Fatima Yousuf daughter of Muhammad Yousuf Majeed having seat number 724558 obtained 676 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched the overall first position.

The gazette also shows that Rehan Rafique son of Muhammad Rafique having seat number 712565 secured 623 marks and second position and Tahir Shereen son of Shereen Muhammad having seat number 712651 got 614 marks and third position.

