KU Declares Results Of ADA External Part II Both Parts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:58 PM
The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2023-2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2023-2024.
The gazette shows that 3, 757 candidates were registered and 3, 555 students appeared in the ADA External part-II and both parts papers of which 501 candidates were declared passed with first division and 1, 035 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 43.40 percent.
The gazette shows that Novaria daughter of Muhammad Sohail having seat number 969114 obtained 759 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.
Aisha Batool d/o Ahmed Din having seat number 969502 secured second position with 740 marks. Nimra Shoaib d/o Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed Sopara having seat number 970470 bagged third position with 736 marks among the candidates registered in 2021.
It also shows that Rufaida Arshad d/o Muhammad Arshad having seat number 971422 clinched overall first position with 775 marks out of a total of 1000. Samina Murad d/o Murad Khan having seat number 970954 declared second with 766 position and Mahnoor Zafar d/o Muhammad Zafar having seat number 969086 got third position with 755 marks among the students registered in 2022.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karac ..
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full ..
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jaf ..
Body found in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full support2 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts2 minutes ago
-
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala26 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202426 minutes ago
-
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China26 minutes ago
-
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas26 minutes ago
-
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jafar26 minutes ago
-
Body found in Lahore39 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for illegal hunting39 minutes ago
-
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of chairpersons39 minutes ago