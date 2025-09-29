Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of ADA External Part II Both Parts

September 29, 2025



The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2023-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2023-2024.

The gazette shows that 3, 757 candidates were registered and 3, 555 students appeared in the ADA External part-II and both parts papers of which 501 candidates were declared passed with first division and 1, 035 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 43.40 percent.

The gazette shows that Novaria daughter of Muhammad Sohail having seat number 969114 obtained 759 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Aisha Batool d/o Ahmed Din having seat number 969502 secured second position with 740 marks. Nimra Shoaib d/o Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed Sopara having seat number 970470 bagged third position with 736 marks among the candidates registered in 2021.

It also shows that Rufaida Arshad d/o Muhammad Arshad having seat number 971422 clinched overall first position with 775 marks out of a total of 1000. Samina Murad d/o Murad Khan having seat number 970954 declared second with 766 position and Mahnoor Zafar d/o Muhammad Zafar having seat number 969086 got third position with 755 marks among the students registered in 2022.

