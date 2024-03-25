KU declares results of ADA regular, external Part-I annual exams 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Part-I, Regular and External, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued here, as many as 5,205 candidates were registered in the ADA Regular papers of which 5,027 students appeared in the examination and 1, 297 candidates were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage was counted 25.80 percent.

It is mentioned here that 3,427 candidates were registered in the ADA External papers while 3,127 students appeared in the exams, out of which, 747 candidates cleared their papers.

The overall pass percentage was 23.89 percent.