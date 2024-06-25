KU Declares Results Of ADC Part-I And II (External) Annual Examination 2022
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) Part-I and II and both parts, (External), Annual Examintion-2022.
The gazette shows that 387 candidates were registered and 376 students appeared in the ADC Part-II papers of which 13 candidates were declared passed with the first division and 37 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 13.30.
According to the gazette, Jawaria Zain daughter of Syed Zain Ul Abedin, having seat number 543405, obtained 920 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and secured the first position.
It also showed that Muhammad Saad son of Muhammad Tahir, having seat number 543007, bagged the second position with 912 marks. Muazzama Raees d/o Muhammad Raees, having seat number 543701, got 866 marks and got third position.
Meanwhile, the gazette showed that 1,145 candidates were registered and 1,013 students appeared in the ADC Part-I (External), Annual Examination-2022 of which only 42 candidates managed to pass their exams. The overall pass percentage was 4.15.
