KU declares results of Associate Degree in Arts annual exam 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) Regular and External, Annual Examination 2023.

The gazette shows that 5,155 candidates registered for ADA regular exams, of which 4,913 students appeared and 1,500 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 30.54 percent.

It also shows that 1,143 candidates were registered, 1,038 students appeared in the ADA external papers, and 408 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 39.31 percent.