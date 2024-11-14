Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of BA (Ext) Part-I, II Annual Examination 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KU declares results of BA (Ext) Part-I, II Annual Examination 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi Thursday announced the results of BA (External) Part-I, II, and both parts of the annual examination 2023.

According to the gazette, 408 candidates were registered of which 348 students appeared in the BA Part-I papers and 254 candidates cleared their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 72.99 percent.

It shows that 1, 344 candidates were registered and 1,196 students appeared in the BA Part-II and both parts exams of which 68 candidates declared passed with the first division, 508 students with the second division, and three candidates managed to pass the exams with the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 48.49 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

7 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan