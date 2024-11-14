KU Declares Results Of BA (Ext) Part-I, II Annual Examination 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi Thursday announced the results of BA (External) Part-I, II, and both parts of the annual examination 2023.
According to the gazette, 408 candidates were registered of which 348 students appeared in the BA Part-I papers and 254 candidates cleared their exams.
The overall pass percentage was 72.99 percent.
It shows that 1, 344 candidates were registered and 1,196 students appeared in the BA Part-II and both parts exams of which 68 candidates declared passed with the first division, 508 students with the second division, and three candidates managed to pass the exams with the third division.
The overall pass percentage was 48.49 percent.
