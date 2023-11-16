KU declares results of BA Part-II Regular Annual Examination 2022

The University of Karachi announced the results of BA Part- II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi announced the results of BA Part- II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 5, 229 candidates were registered and 4, 980 students appeared in the exams of which 693 candidates were declared passed with the first division, 1, 256 students with the second division, and one candidate managed to clear the papers with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 39.16 per cent.