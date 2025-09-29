Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of BA Regular, External, Part-II, Both Parts Annual Exam 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 08:34 PM

KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 2024

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of BA Part-II, both parts of Regular and External, Annual Examination 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of BA Part-II, both parts of Regular and External, Annual Examination 2024.

The gazette shows that 439 candidates registered for BA regular part-II, both parts exams and 423 students appeared in the papers of which 15 candidates were declared pass in first division, 195 students with second and three candidates with third divisions.

The overall pass percentage was 50.35 percent.

It also shows that 730 candidates were registered for BA Part-II, both parts of external papers of which 662 students appeared and 20 candidates declared passed with first division, 293 students with second division and two candidates with third division. The overall pass percentage was 55.74 percent.

Recent Stories

IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pir ..

IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala

1 minute ago
 KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part- ..

KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..

1 minute ago
 IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational ..

IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China

1 minute ago
 Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime fro ..

Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas

1 minute ago
 PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates p ..

PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jaf ..

1 minute ago
 Body found in Lahore

Body found in Lahore

14 minutes ago
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

50 minutes ago
 Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, ..

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..

14 minutes ago
 Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..

14 minutes ago
 CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

14 minutes ago
 Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 0 ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed

15 minutes ago
 Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open co ..

Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan