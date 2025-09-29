KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 2024

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of BA Part-II, both parts of Regular and External, Annual Examination 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of BA Part-II, both parts of Regular and External, Annual Examination 2024.

The gazette shows that 439 candidates registered for BA regular part-II, both parts exams and 423 students appeared in the papers of which 15 candidates were declared pass in first division, 195 students with second and three candidates with third divisions.

The overall pass percentage was 50.35 percent.

It also shows that 730 candidates were registered for BA Part-II, both parts of external papers of which 662 students appeared and 20 candidates declared passed with first division, 293 students with second division and two candidates with third division. The overall pass percentage was 55.74 percent.