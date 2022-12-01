KU declares results of BA Regular Part-II Annual Exam 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of BA Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette issued by the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, 5,229 candidates were registered of which 4,980 students appeared in the papers and 693 candidates cleared their exams with the first division, 1,256 students with the second division and one candidate managed to pass with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 39.16 percent.

The gazette shows that Hafiza Romaisa Abrar daughter of Abrar Ahmed, having seat number 256712, and a student of Iqra Huffaz Degree College, secured 844 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Amna Ekram d/o Muhammad Jawaid Ekram, having seat number 256706, and a student of Iqra Huffaz Degree College, bagged 821 marks and a second position while Hafiza Khansa d/o Muhammad Arif, having seat number 256710, and student of Iqra Huffaz Degree College, obtained 815 marks and third position.