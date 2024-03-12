Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of Part II Of ADA Regular, External Annual Exam 2022

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KU declares results of part II of ADA regular, external Annual Exam 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts, Part-II and both parts (Regular and External), Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 5,841 candidates were registered for the ADA regular exams of which 5,742 students appeared in the papers and 839 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 1,348 students cleared their exams with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 38.09 percent.

The gazette shows that Urooba daughter of Shahid Sattar, a student of Iqra Huffaz Degree College, and having seat number 425896, obtained 820 marks out of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, another student from Iqra Huffaz Degree College, Aaisha Sami d/o Muhammad Sami Uz Zaman, having seat number 425887, secured 813 marks and the second position while another student from the same college, Neha Masood d/o Muhammad Masood Khan Ghauri, having seat number 425890, received 806 marks and third position.

The gazette also shows that 2, 495 candidates were registered and 2, 402 students appeared in the ADA external annual papers of which 312 candidates managed to pass their exams with the first division and 559 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 36.80 percent.

It shows that Shazma Mahmood d/o Mahmood Rahim Bhutta, having seat number 575868, bagged 789 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and declared first, while Madiha d/o Haji Ismail, having seat number 575167, and Hafiza Saveera Ilyas, having seat number 577124, got 759 and second positions. Qurat Ul Ain d/o Abdul Rehman, having seat number 576236, had 741 marks and third position.

