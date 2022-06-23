KU distributes Rs35mn Deans' Research Grant among 240 faculty members

The University of Karachi on Thursday distributed a Deans' Research Grant worth more than Rs35 million among 240 faculty members of four faculties of the University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday distributed a Deans' Research Grant worth more than Rs35 million among 240 faculty members of four faculties of the University.

A ceremony was held at the Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium where grants of Rs30,150, 000/- were distributed among 201 teachers of science faculty, Rs3, 900, 000/- were distributed among 26 teachers of pharmacy faculty, Rs1,100, 000/- was distributed between 11 teachers of education faculty and Rs200, 000/- was distributed among two teachers of faculty of management and administrative sciences.

On this occasion, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon said that in societies where intellectuals, researchers and thinkers do not emerge, those societies become stagnant.

She termed that a huge investment in the education sector for the development of the nation is required and hoped that the relevant departments of the provincial and Federal governments would surely take necessary steps in this regard.

She said that the secret of the west's rapid growth is its investment in research, and today it is reaping the full benefits of its investment in research.

"There is a need to devise a coherent system for the provision of research grants so that the grant can be easily obtained and the researchers do not have to face unnecessary hassles. We hope that it will have positive and far-reaching results." Meanwhile, the acting KU Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari said that research is not possible without investment but unfortunately higher education sector and research are not among the priorities of our rulers. "Timely release of research grants is essential for our researchers and especially for young researchers." Another speaker, the President of Karachi University Teachers Association Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr said that the recent research grant in the ongoing flight of Dollars is like a cumin seed in a camel's mouth as the rise in Dollar and depreciation of the rupee has also pushed up the prices of lab equipment and chemicals.

He urged to increase the research grants as it has become a matter of time and added that resources are essential for good research.

Earlier, the KU Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilquees Gul elaborated on the research grant and the procedures for obtaining it.