KU, donors discusses expansion in scholarship projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The University of Karachi and donor organizations discussed different proposals to expand the existing scholarship schemes for KU students.

The representatives of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund, Alkausar, USA, UKAHA Houston, Pakistan Baitulmal, and Ihsan Trust met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the KU VC Secretariat on Thursday.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, the KU Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, in-charge KU Students Financial Aid Office Professor Dr Ziasma Haneef Khan, and others were also present on this occasion.

The General Manager Ihsan Trust Fayyaz Ur Rehman informed the meeting that over 500 students from different departments of the University of Karachi have received interest-free loans from the trust in the past and now they can provide financial support to more than 500 students in a single year.

He mentioned that evening students can also avail themselves of the Ihsan Trust scheme, and easy loans are available to every needy student at any stage of their education. He said the trust can also provide financial aid for purchasing transport bus (s) for campus students.

Qaim Mehdi representing Alkausar USA shared that the Pakistani community living in the US is supporting students as they are willing to improve the education sector of Pakistan. He said that the University of Karachi has a large number of students and Alkausar wants to uplift their education standards.

Assistant Director of Pakistan Baitulmal Sadia Ashraf mentioned that Pakistan Baitulmal provides scholarships to bright students of the public sector universities and Pakistan Baitulmal is working to expand the pool of scholarship funds to facilitate more students including youngsters studying in the evening program.

Feroze Iqbal representing UKAHA Houston shared that the alumni of the University of Karachi were helping the students on the individual level but after signing the memorandum of understanding they have increased the funds to help more students through the KU SFAO.

He advised students that after completing their studies, they must try to help others according to their capacities.

Earlier, KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi briefed the visitors about the Student Admission Fund project which is helping the students who could not afford their admission fees, and shared the benefits of scholarships for the merit and need base students.

He said that we are encouraging our departments to take their alumni on boards so that our students can have more facilities in the classrooms. The public and private sector has to own the education system of the country as it is essential for the growth and development of Pakistan.

According to him, the provincial government has increased the allocation of funds for the public sector universities in Sindh and also enhanced the provision of the Sindh Endowment Fund for our students, and appreciated the role of private donors in the education sector.

The Manager Balochistan Education Endowment Fund Sanzar Khan Kakar, Program Executives Maheen Ullah, and Abdul Razzaq, Fayyaz Rehman, Qaim Mehdi, Feroze Iqbal, Sadia Ashraf, KU deans and in-charge SFAO along with the KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi planted a sapling in front of the KU Gymnasium as part of the KU SFAO Plantation Drive.