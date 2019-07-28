UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU Extends Date For Admission In Evening Programs Till July 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

KU extends date for admission in evening programs till July 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :In-charge, Directorate Admission Committee, University of Karachi (KU), Dr Saima Akhtar has announced that submission of online admission forms for Evening Masters, Diploma and Certificate Programs 2019-20 has been extended till July 30, 2019.

She mentioned that prospectus and admission forms are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk, said a spokesperson of KU on Sunday.

Dr. Saima also mentioned that deadline of forms submission is only applicable for the open merit admissions while last date of submission of forms for test based departments has not been extended.

Related Topics

Karachi July Sunday 2019 Karachi University Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

25 minutes ago

This Pakistani reporter gave beeper from neck-deep ..

49 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

1 hour ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

2 hours ago

Football Homeless World Cup blows whistle on socia ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.