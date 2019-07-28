KU extends date for admission in evening programs till July 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :In-charge, Directorate Admission Committee, University of Karachi (KU), Dr Saima Akhtar has announced that submission of online admission forms for Evening Masters, Diploma and Certificate Programs 2019-20 has been extended till July 30, 2019.

She mentioned that prospectus and admission forms are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk, said a spokesperson of KU on Sunday.

Dr. Saima also mentioned that deadline of forms submission is only applicable for the open merit admissions while last date of submission of forms for test based departments has not been extended.