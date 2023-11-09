KU extends date to submit online admission forms till Nov 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Karachi on Thursday announced to extend the date to submit online admission form for the year 2024 to November 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) University of Karachi on Thursday announced to extend the date to submit online admission form for the year 2024 to November 13.

According to the In-charge Directorate of Admissions, University of Karachi, Dr.

Saima Akhtar online admission forms for BS, BEd (Hons), sports business Management, Visual Studies, BE (Morning Program) and Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning Visual Program) for the year 2024, date has been extended till 13 November 2023.

Students can visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk to get all information including online admission form and prospectus, where all information is available.