KU Extends Deadline For Entry Test Based Online Admissions 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms of the entry-test based online admissions 2021 in bachelors and masters program, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning program) and Department of Visual Studies until December 02, 2020.

The in-charge Directorate Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar advised that students should get admission details, online admission form, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and upload/submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal till December 02, 2020.

In the bachelor's program, admissions are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special education and Teacher Education, and school of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required).

Meanwhile, in the master's programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry-test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service. Students applying in four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

Furthermore, the students, who are planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

