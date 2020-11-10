KU extends deadline for submission forms of MA external examination till Nov 27

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday announced that external students of MA/ double MA/ improvement of division could submit their examination forms for annual examinations 2019 till November 27.

The candidates of MA Previous and Final could submit examination forms along with the relevant documents and paid fee voucher of Rs 4650 at the counter number 1 External Unit Silver Jubilee Gate from 9 am till 1 pm.

KU controller of examination, Dr Syed Zafar said that those candidates, who were registered in 2013 or earlier and want to appear in the annual exams, could appear by paying Rs 5000 extra charges in addition to their examination fee.