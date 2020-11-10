UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU Extends Deadline For Submission Forms Of MA External Examination Till Nov 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

KU extends deadline for submission forms of MA external examination till Nov 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday announced that external students of MA/ double MA/ improvement of division could submit their examination forms for annual examinations 2019 till November 27.

The candidates of MA Previous and Final could submit examination forms along with the relevant documents and paid fee voucher of Rs 4650 at the counter number 1 External Unit Silver Jubilee Gate from 9 am till 1 pm.

KU controller of examination, Dr Syed Zafar said that those candidates, who were registered in 2013 or earlier and want to appear in the annual exams, could appear by paying Rs 5000 extra charges in addition to their examination fee.

Related Topics

Karachi November 2019 Silver From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

23 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

26 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

26 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.