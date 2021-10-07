KU extends last date for admission to ADA, ADS, ADC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi extended the last date for admission to the First Year in Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science, and Associate Degree in Commerce and BA (Pass)/BSc (Pass) and BCom Part-II for the year 2021 in the affiliated colleges till October 20, 2021, with condition that the admitted students should have to complete the required attendance by the end of the session under the University rules.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, the admissions in the respective colleges would be allowed subject to the availability of seats as per allocation by the University of Karachi.