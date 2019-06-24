KU extends last date for submission of admission forms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad on Monday announced extension in the last date for submission of admissions forms of MPhil, PhD and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) till June 28.

He mentioned that admissions were available in the various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of KU, said a statement.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad also said that Admission Prospectus-2019, Entrance Test Form (ETF) and fee voucher could be downloaded from the KU website (www.uok.edu.pk ) till June 28. He advised to carefully read and fill the ETF and submit Rs. 4,500/- processing fee (non-refundable) in the banks (situated in KU) through fee voucher.

The KU Registrar added that candidates have to submit ETF and paid fee voucher slip in the respective departments latest by June 28.

Meanwhile, candidates for PhD (Law) and MS/MD, would deposit Rs. 10,000/- fee (non-refundable) in the school of Law and Advance Studies and Research board, KU, respectively before the deadline.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad clarified that KU Entrance Test 2019 was mandatory for candidate and list of eligible candidates for appearing in written test would be put on display at the KU website on July 02.

He added that candidates eligible for the test would be required to collect Admit Cards from July 03 till 12, from respective departments, centers, institutes. The Entrance Test would be held on July 14 (Sunday) at 10am and candidates were advised to report at 09:30am at their respective test centers.

The KU Registrar said that candidates should bring admit card and original CNIC whereas the list of successful candidates would be announced on KU website on July 31.