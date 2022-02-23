KU Faculty of Pharmacy amongst top 200 best institutions around world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences of the University of Karachi has been ranked at 151out of 200 best pharmacy schools around the world by Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2022, said Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid.

He was addressing the ceremony of issuance of Farmacia Magazine 2020-21 edition at the old Pharmacy Auditorium, organised by Pharmacy Literary and Dramatics Club here.

He said the QS World University Rankings issued by the British Organization are awarded on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact. The faculty of pharmacy is consistently working on all these areas as well as other segments to keep the quality of teaching and research work up to the need of the local and international market, he added.

Farmacia is the official magazine of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Karachi. It aims to bring forth the soft skills of the pharmacy students, along with their professional training. The magazine features the creative work- literary or artistic- of the faculty students.

Prof Dr Vaid, who is also the patron in chief of the faculty's magazine, informed the audience that due to the Convid-19 pandemic the edition of Farmacia 2020 was not published on time and although it was prepared before September last year, we could not arrange a ceremony to launch it due to some unavoidable reasons.

He explained that now the issue has been published the new team has already started work on the next edition of Farmacia and hopefully it would be published on time and that is in 2022.

Prof Dr Vaid briefly shared the achievements of the different departments of the faculty and mentioned that Farmacia is the platform that provides opportunities to students to express their skills and extra curriculum activities.

Prof Dr Vaid observed that people act according to their thinking and if they have a positive mindset then they would do creative and constructive work and if they do not have a clear and positive approach then they would not contribute to the betterment of society.

He emphasized the importance and literature and ensured to carry on with the activities that keep the love for literature alive in the students.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi appreciated that the faculty of pharmacy has been consistently improving and its international standing shows the brilliance of its faculty members.

He said that our student's confidence level is high because teachers always support and guide them and encourage them to utilize their skills. He expressed that if we want to contribute to our societies then we have to bring positive changes in our behaviors and thinking.

Prof Dr Iraqi emphasis the use of technology for the betterment of the masses and said that our youngsters are very talented if they get proper training and facilities then they could do wonders around the world.

He applauded the efforts of patrons and students in making Farmacia a huge success and generously offered his support and encouragement for the upcoming editions of the Farmacia Magazine.

Earlier, the Patron of Farmacia Magazine Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar shared the history of the magazine with the audience and said that the first edition of this magazine was launched 56 years back and till early 80's it was published regularly but due to the city's overall situation during mid and late 80's its publication was halted.

He mentioned that some other magazines were imitated but after a few years they faded away and in 1999, we once again rescheduled and re-launched Farmacia and published it regularly. Undoubtedly, this magazine is our legacy.

He advised establishing an archive section or a museum to save the contributions of past and present teachers, researchers, and students for the next generation. "We have a very rich history and people will get benefit if we gather all those information under one roof."