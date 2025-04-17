KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

The former director of the Bureau of Composition, Compilation, and Translation of the University of Karachi Qazi Abdul Saleem, who was passed away at a hospital on Thursday, laid to rest at the KU’s graveyard here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The former director of the Bureau of Composition, Compilation, and Translation of the University of Karachi Qazi Abdul Saleem, who was passed away at a hospital on Thursday, laid to rest at the KU’s graveyard here on Thursday

Earlier, the funeral of deceased was offered at the KU’s Masjid-e-Ibrahim after Namaz-e-Zohr.

After serving the KU’s BBC&T, he joined the KU’s Public Relations Office in 1998 and retired on November 17, 2001, from the service.

He was 84 years old and admitted to a local hospital for multiple medical issues.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, faculty members, administrative and non-teaching staff, along with family members, attended the funeral services.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expresses profound grief over the sad demise of veteran Qazi Abdul Saleem.

“We will always remember his huge contribution and hard work in the field of BCC&T and the PR Office.”