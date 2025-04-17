Open Menu

KU Former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:56 PM

KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest

The former director of the Bureau of Composition, Compilation, and Translation of the University of Karachi Qazi Abdul Saleem, who was passed away at a hospital on Thursday, laid to rest at the KU’s graveyard here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The former director of the Bureau of Composition, Compilation, and Translation of the University of Karachi Qazi Abdul Saleem, who was passed away at a hospital on Thursday, laid to rest at the KU’s graveyard here on Thursday

Earlier, the funeral of deceased was offered at the KU’s Masjid-e-Ibrahim after Namaz-e-Zohr.

After serving the KU’s BBC&T, he joined the KU’s Public Relations Office in 1998 and retired on November 17, 2001, from the service.

He was 84 years old and admitted to a local hospital for multiple medical issues.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, faculty members, administrative and non-teaching staff, along with family members, attended the funeral services.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expresses profound grief over the sad demise of veteran Qazi Abdul Saleem.

“We will always remember his huge contribution and hard work in the field of BCC&T and the PR Office.”

Recent Stories

PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-ti ..

PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance

2 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in nor ..

Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in northern regions; heatwave to per ..

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces f ..

President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for killing four Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Ju ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry directs fo ..

2 minutes ago
 Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahi ..

Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal

2 minutes ago
 KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem la ..

KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest

2 minutes ago
Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sha ..

Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sharif’s vision: Attaullah Tara ..

2 minutes ago
 PM praises security forces for successful operatio ..

PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

2 minutes ago
 int'l conference on Information Science and Commun ..

Int'l conference on Information Science and Communication Technology held

2 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

28 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultu ..

Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari

19 minutes ago
 Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World H ..

Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World Heritage Day

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan