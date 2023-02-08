KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

UrduPoint.com

The University of Karachi and Hamdard University on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding to promote educational, scientific research and cooperation, and placement activities for the students of both varsities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):The University of Karachi and Hamdard University on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding to promote educational, scientific research and cooperation, and placement activities for the students of both varsities.

The HU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Shabib Ul Hasan met the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat and discussed a mutual interest in the fields of research, development, education, training for faculty members and students, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis.

They hoped that students at both universities would recognize the importance of research activities and cooperation and placement activities.

They believe that the faculty of both universities would expand their problem-solving capacity and share new methodologies and technologies and students.

As per the MoU, both KU and HU would extend collaboration in joint research projects, and product development activities, arrange industry visits and joint seminars and conferences, special lectures and training sessions by the office of research innovation and commercialization of both universities, and exchange research papers.

The KU VC Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and HU VC Professor Dr Syed Shabib Ul Hasan inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat.

