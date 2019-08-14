KU holds impressive ceremony on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan is at cross roads facing various challenges for which everyone needs to play his part as a responsible citizen of the motherland.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday, said a statement.

He was addressing the audience during an impressive ceremony after hoisting the national flag held in front of the new administration building.

The VC KU said the welfare state's dream could only be fulfilled if we follow Quaid-e-Azam's guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

"We can get the highest rank in the international community by carrying out our duties faithfully," he said.

He said it was due to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and two-nation theory that we were living in a separate country, and our forefathers had sacrificed their lives and properties for this Islamic state.

Earlier, the program commenced with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat-e-Maqbool (SAW) after which audience observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and later national flag was hoisted by KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in presence of a large number of students, along with Deans of various faculties, directors of institutes and centres, heads of academic departments and teaching and non-teaching staff.

The lawn in front of the new administration building was decorated with national flags as well as Kashmiri flags, balloons of green and white colours to celebrate the auspicious national event in the wake of Independence Day.

The KU observed the Independence Day with the promise to work hard to develop stronger and prosperous Pakistan with prayer for the freedom of Kashmir.

In another program, arranged by the KU Student Adviser Office, faculty members of Confucsis Institute, KU, specially attended the event and presented Chinese national anthem and Pakistani national song.

As many as 200 students, who have represented the KU and won laurels for the university in different co-curricular competitions nationally and internationally, were awarded with the gold medals and certificates by KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

The KU students presented national songs, speeches and drama on migration and for the first time Kashmir national anthem, written in the mid-1960s by Abu-Al-Asar Hafeez Jullundhri, was also presented during the program.

A national song composed, written and sung by the students of the Karachi University was also presented on this occasion.

Later, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad led the rally from new Administration Block till Azadi Chowk to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The Karachi University bus service (points) remains operational to facilitate students and visitors.