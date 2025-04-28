KU holds protest rally against Indian aggression, threats to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The University of Karachi organized a strong protest rally against Indian aggression, irresponsible actions, and threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty on Monday.

The rally was led by the KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and attended by the faculty members, students and non-teaching employees saw a massive turnout against Indian aggression.

The rally started from the KU’s administrative building and concluded at Azadi Chowk.

During the protest, the participants carried banners and placards condemning India’s aggressive stance, denouncing the potential suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and expressing solidarity with Pakistan. Chants such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ ‘India, Back Off,’ and ‘Long Live the Pakistan Army’ were echoed throughout the rally.