Open Menu

KU Holds Reference Meeting For Late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KU holds reference meeting for late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Karachi held a memorial session in honor of the late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch, a respected academic and visionary leader, who left an indelible mark on his students, colleagues, and friends.

The former faculty member of the University of Karachi and the ex-vice chancellor of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Lyari University Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital on May 23.

The reference meeting was held at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, where speakers shared heartfelt words about the legacy of late Dr Baloch. Faculty members, students, and friends gathered to honor his memory, expressing their deep sorrow.

Speakers mentioned that Dr Akhtar Baloch’s name will be etched in the history of Karachi’s academic world, not only as a remarkable teacher and administrator but as a visionary person who inspired generations.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi praised Dr Akhtar Baloch’s kindness, wisdom, and dedication to uplifting others.

He described him as not just an excellent teacher but also a passionate social activist who worked tirelessly for the betterment of society.

“His contributions to the university will always be remembered.”

The KU’s former VC Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser reflected on Dr Baloch’s integrity, stating that he never heard him speak ill of anyone. He was a person of great moral character and respect for all.

The Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology VC Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, shared his sorrow, calling Dr Baloch a man who deeply cared for humanity.

Professor Saleem Memon shed light on various aspects of Dr Baloch’s life, from his early education and career struggles to his remarkable achievements. He described him as a compassionate, courageous individual who built bridges between people.

Dr Baloch’s son Hassan spoke about his father’s unwavering principles. He emphasized how his father always encouraged resilience, hard work, and facing challenges head-on.

One of Dr Baloch’s mentors, Dr Ramzan Baloch, provided insights into his humble beginnings, recalling his journey from a modest background to becoming a renowned academic.

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

1 minute ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

16 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

31 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

31 minutes ago
 CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child ..

CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18

37 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, instituti ..

DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..

46 minutes ago
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on side ..

RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..

47 minutes ago
 Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel ..

Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing

47 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan