KU Holds Reference Meeting For Late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Karachi held a memorial session in honor of the late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch, a respected academic and visionary leader, who left an indelible mark on his students, colleagues, and friends.
The former faculty member of the University of Karachi and the ex-vice chancellor of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Lyari University Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital on May 23.
The reference meeting was held at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, where speakers shared heartfelt words about the legacy of late Dr Baloch. Faculty members, students, and friends gathered to honor his memory, expressing their deep sorrow.
Speakers mentioned that Dr Akhtar Baloch’s name will be etched in the history of Karachi’s academic world, not only as a remarkable teacher and administrator but as a visionary person who inspired generations.
The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi praised Dr Akhtar Baloch’s kindness, wisdom, and dedication to uplifting others.
He described him as not just an excellent teacher but also a passionate social activist who worked tirelessly for the betterment of society.
“His contributions to the university will always be remembered.”
The KU’s former VC Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser reflected on Dr Baloch’s integrity, stating that he never heard him speak ill of anyone. He was a person of great moral character and respect for all.
The Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology VC Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, shared his sorrow, calling Dr Baloch a man who deeply cared for humanity.
Professor Saleem Memon shed light on various aspects of Dr Baloch’s life, from his early education and career struggles to his remarkable achievements. He described him as a compassionate, courageous individual who built bridges between people.
Dr Baloch’s son Hassan spoke about his father’s unwavering principles. He emphasized how his father always encouraged resilience, hard work, and facing challenges head-on.
One of Dr Baloch’s mentors, Dr Ramzan Baloch, provided insights into his humble beginnings, recalling his journey from a modest background to becoming a renowned academic.
