KU Holds Seminar To Highlight Plight Of Kashmiris, Urges Peaceful Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In a joint effort by the Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi and the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), a seminar titled “Kashmir Issue: Historical, Political, and Human Rights Dimensions” was convened at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium in Karachi.
The seminar aimed to express national solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their struggle.
Esteemed scholars and speakers emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful and lawful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.
They unanimously condemned India's involvement in human rights violations and unlawful activities in Kashmir, particularly highlighting the revocation of Kashmir's special status and Article 370, which contravenes the Independence Act.
Former Senator Javed Jabbar, the chief guest, lamented persistent challenges despite extensive documentation of the Kashmir issue, attributing them to deceit as the root cause.
He outlined a four-point agenda for resolving the conflict, stressing the importance of defining the disputed territory, devolving power, facilitating dialogue among stakeholders, and demilitarizing the region.
Jabbar also expressed apprehension about the BJP-led government's Hindutva ideology, considering it detrimental not only to minorities in India but also to global peace. He urged Pakistan to invest strategically in international campaigns and pursue diplomacy grounded in factual narratives.
Addressing the gathering, Director of NIMA (K) Cdr ® Ali Abbas reiterated that Kashmir remains an unresolved issue stemming from Partition, underscoring India's responsibility for bringing the dispute to the United Nations in 1948 and its subsequent illegal occupation for political, economic, and strategic gains.
In his presidential remarks, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi highlighted the often skewed alignment of justice with power in international relations, emphasizing the necessity of projecting an authentic image.
He critiqued the Redcliff Award's divisive role in the India-Pakistan partition and stressed the importance of Pakistan's diplomatic engagements with neighboring countries.
Emphasizing self-reflection and historical learning, Professor Dr. Iraqi affirmed Kashmir's rightful ownership by its people and advocated for their self-determination as a vital expression of solidarity. He called for international attention to Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, citing its integral role in South Asian peace and stability.
Former Ambassador Syed Hasan Habib expressed concern over the lack of comprehensive understanding among the younger generation regarding the Kashmir conflict, while Professor Dr. Shaista Tabbassum, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at KU, denounced the Indian government's illegitimate actions in Kashmir.
Dr. Tabbassum highlighted India's repeated disregard for UN resolutions and the denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, alongside atrocities committed by Indian forces, including forced disappearances and sexual violence. She urged international scrutiny of these violations and called attention to India's parallels with Israel in perpetrating war crimes.
Assistant Professor Dr. Nausheen Wasi provided insights into the political backdrop and historical timeline of the Kashmir issue, stressing the need for a nuanced understanding to address its regional security implications. Despite Pakistan's multifaceted efforts, she lamented India's entrenched stance in global politics due to its robust political and diplomatic position.
Mubashir Mir, Resident Editor of Daily Pakistan, underscored Pakistan's diplomatic relevance as pivotal to a legal resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
