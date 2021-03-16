UrduPoint.com
KU, Hostachem Inks MoU To Solve Industry's Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

The University of Karachi and Hostachem here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work collectively on issues of local industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):The University of Karachi and Hostachem here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work collectively on issues of local industries.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmmod Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer Hostachem Adeel Khalid Khan inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat.

As per the MoU, the students of the varsity would also get an opportunity of internship at Hostachem and other manufacturing units.

Hostachem is part of the leather industry and has shown interest in improving its services with the help of the University of Karachi and initiate joint research programs and student support programs to achieve the target.

According to the MoU, at the first stage, the students of the department of applied chemistry and botany would be able to visit different industries and would be involved in product development activities and raw material development.

Under the MoU, joint seminars and conferences would also take place where professionals and leading business community members would discuss problems they faced in their factories and would discuss their solutions in available resources.

