KU Hosts A Day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Seerat Chair of the University of Karachi arranged a day-long annual National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference on “The national problems and their solutions in the light of Sirat-e-Tayyaba (S.A.W.W)” at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Seerat Chair of the University of Karachi arranged a day-long annual National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference on “The national problems and their solutions in the light of Sirat-e-Tayyaba (S.A.W.W)” at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Seerat Conference 2023, the Sindh Secretary of Religious Affairs, Government of Sindh, Munawwar Ali Mahesar, emphasized the comprehensive guidance provided by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for all aspects of human life, said a statement on Monday.

Another speaker the Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies University of Sindh Professor Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmad Khan underscored the importance of applying the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in our lives and focusing on self-improvement before endeavoring to reform others.

One of the speakers, Mufti Ferozuddin Hazarvi highlighted the significance of institutional responsibility in the light of Seerat Nabi (S.A.W). “Teachers have a key role in the development of any society. They should ensure that they guide the younger generation in the light of good character.

We need to heal ourselves first, the society will heal itself.”

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi stressed the need for understanding the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to address challenges at national and international levels.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that islam encourages inter-faith dialogue, and we must promote the culture of inter-faith harmony so that we can have a better society.

Meanwhile, NED faculty member Professor Dr Abdul Hai Madani highlighted the absence of Islamic values in Pakistani institutions and urged collaboration among religious scholars, students, and intellectuals to preserve the country's ideological boundaries.

The convener of the annual national Seerat conference and the KU Director Seerat Chair Professor Dr Ubaid Ahmed Khan, session coordinator Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman Saifee, and the secretary of conference Dr Muhammad Ishaq Alam, and others also addressed the scholars during the inaugural session of the day-long national event.

