KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults

The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi and Icon for Child and Adult Nurturing (ICAN), a nongovernmental organization, working to promote positive mental health and wellness of children, young adults, and mothers in society, inked the memorandum of understanding to enhance the quality of life of children, young adults, and mothers at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi and Icon for Child and Adult Nurturing (ICAN), a nongovernmental organization, working to promote positive mental health and wellness of children, young adults, and mothers in society, inked the memorandum of understanding to enhance the quality of life of children, young adults, and mothers at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

KU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Founder and Director of the ICAN Dr Sajida Hassan signed the MoU document in presence of the ICAN team, and faculty members of the KU Department of Psychology, the KU Director ORIC Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Science Dr Shaista Tabassum.

On this occasion, the Director of the ICAN Dr Sajida Hassan shared that the organization was formed to establish a connection with communities to serve society.

She mentioned that the ICAN is committed to enhancing the overall quality of life for individuals across various life stages, focusing on children and young adults.

She asked the KU administration to start short courses or a specialization degree program on child psychology in the department.

According to her, the ICAN’s strength is derived from close partnerships with grassroots community-based organizations.

She added that the organization is working with the University of Leicester, the University of Birmingham, the Welcome Trust of the UK, the Anna Freud Trust, the Economic and Social Research Council, and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), in conjunction with Professor Panos Vostanis Child Psychiatrist UK Director of WACIT among many others.

Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that parents need to be aware of their child’s health as they have to play a vital role in the upbringing of a child.

He hoped that the ICAN experience and the KU faculty’s expertise would help achieve the goals and objectives of the MoU.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Shaista Tabassum mentioned that we should take practical measures to resolve such sensitive issues on a priority basis.

The former chairpersons of the KU Department of Psychology Dr Farha Iqbal and Dr Qudsia Tariq shared that the department has been engaged in significant collaborations with local and international varsities and public and private sectors to promote awareness and education about various mental and health topics.

The KU Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr Anila Amber Malik said that different activities are being conducted in the labs and classrooms. With this signing our collaboration will further expand. The department regularly invites local and foreign experts to transfer knowledge to its students.

The KU Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain informed the audience that the main objective of this agreement is to develop academic and educational cooperation, as well as to establish a collaborative exchange program in networking, especially in the field of advisory sessions for the students that helps to select the qualification that suits the best and to cooperate in each other’s mutual interest.