KU, ICCIA Inks MoU To Enhance Private Sector Academia Linkages For Promotion Of Entrepreneurship

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 07:24 PM

KU, ICCIA inks MoU to enhance private sector academia linkages for promotion of entrepreneurship

The University of Karachi and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), an affiliated institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) signed the memorandum of understanding that aimed to mutually enhance and develop interventions and projects promoting private sector and academic linkages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):The University of Karachi and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), an affiliated institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) signed the memorandum of understanding that aimed to mutually enhance and develop interventions and projects promoting private sector and academic linkages.

According to the MoU, the ICCIA would provide exposure and training platforms to the faculty and students to acclimatize all stakeholders, as well as launch entrepreneurship projects, and provide support for microfinance facilities, and networking in the fields of agriculture, industries, commerce, digital transformation, culture and creative economy, financial literacy, corporate finance.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Secretary-General ICCIA Yousef Hasan Khalawi signed the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

The Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilquees Gul, Manager of Research Operations and Developments ORIC Dr Asma Tabassum, Director of Events Management Department ICCIA Dr Abdul Badih El Dada, Manager of Events Management Department ICCIA Muhammad Idris, and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Agriculture Chamber Commerce Karachi University All Industry OIC

More Stories From Pakistan

