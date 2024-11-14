Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:22 PM

KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform two computer science classrooms into smart classrooms

The University of Karachi and the Ice Breaker Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to convert two smart classrooms at the KU's Department of Computer Science

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi and the Ice Breaker Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to convert two smart classrooms at the KU’s Department of Computer Science.

The KU acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum and Vice Chairman of the Ice Breaker Foundation Muhammad Shoaib inked the MoU documents at the KU VC Secretariat on Thursday.

According to the MoU, the Ice Breaker Foundation will renovate two classrooms of KU’s DSC into smart classrooms and provide the latest equipment to meet modern educational needs.

The primary purpose of establishing smart classrooms is to facilitate the upcoming four-year BS program in Artificial Intelligence at the Department of Computer Science.

The MoU also aims to enhance industrial, academic, and research cooperation between the two institutions.

The KU’s DSC Chairperson Dr Sadiq Ali Khan along with the faculty members, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, the KU Dean of Faculty of Science Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, the KU Director of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain, team members, and others were also present on this occasion.

