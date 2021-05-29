KU in collaboration with Sindh Health Department establishes Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

The University of Karachi in collaboration with the health department, the government of Sindh, has established a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at CBSCR Research Institute, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi in collaboration with the health department, the government of Sindh, has established a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at CBSCR Research Institute, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi.

The spokesman for Sindh Government and the Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, and Costal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre which would provide free of cost vaccinations to teaching and non-teaching staff and students.

On this occasion, he urged that we all need to eradicate the negative propaganda regarding vaccination through our actions and we must get the vaccination at the earliest. The chief guest Murtaza Wahab expressed that he was grateful to the management of the University of Karachi for recognizing the need to set up a vaccination center in the campus through which the faculty and administrative staff of Karachi University, as well as thousands of students coming from all over the country, would be able to get free vaccinations.

Murtaza Wahab said that educational institutions are the best source of creating awareness among the masses. Teachers are an asset of the society which plays a great role in shaping the mindset of the society. There are currently more than 250 vaccination centers in the province where free vaccines are being administered. All negative propaganda and global pandemic can be defeated through effective vaccination campaigns, keeping social distance, and the use of masks.

"The establishment of vaccination centers in educational institutions has sent a message that everyone should be vaccinated against the Covid-19. Citizens should fulfill their national responsibility by getting vaccinated." Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that the steps taken by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are commendable. He thanked the provincial government for establishing a vaccination center at the University of Karachi.

He said that teachers, administrative staff, and students of the University of Karachi will get free vaccinations from the newly established centre. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that students studying at the University of Karachi who belong to different parts of the country can be the best source of awareness and besides the implementation of SOPs, vaccination is also very essential.

He informed that ample stock of Sinopharm, SinoVac, CanSino, and Astra Zeneca is available at the KU Vaccination Centre. The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, deans of all faculties, the Director KU ICCBS Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, chairpersons and faculty members of various departments, the President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar and members KUTS, and member Sindh Assembly and member KU Syndicate Sadia Javed, another KU Syndicate member Sahibzada Moazzam Qureshi and others were also present on this occasion.