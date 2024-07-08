Open Menu

KU Inducts Point Bus, Fire Tender In Its Fleet

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KU inducts point bus, fire tender in its fleet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The University of Karachi inducted a 40-seater (point) bus, one 20-seater coaster, a mobile pickup, and a fire tender into its existing fleet on Monday.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation donated these vehicles and later the KU Transport unit converted the CNG engine vehicle to a diesel engine and also repaired and reconditioned all these vehicles so that they could be added to the University’s transport system.

The then KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman had handed over 10 buses, an ambulance, a fire tender along with a security mobile and a 20-seater coaster to the University of Karachi.

The Transport Unit of the University of Karachi has also started working to convert other CNG engine buses to diesel engines and they will be added to the KU transport pool in the near future.

KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a ceremony of induction of these vehicles at the KU Transport Unit and appreciated the dedication, commitment, and hard work of the staff and mentioned that the renovation work was carried out by the transport unit and added that the remaining buses will be seen soon on the roads to facilitate the students.

