KU inks MoU with JetBrains to bring joint activities in development, academic cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):The Department of Computer Science (Umair Basha Institute of Information and Technology), University of Karachi and JetBrains, Prague, Czech Republic on Wednesday signed MoU to bring joint-activities in development, academic cooperation, discover new areas and opportunities to increase opportunities for the students.

Manager for Education, Kotlin Team, JetBrains, Ksenia Shneyveys while talking to the participants of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony through web shared that JetBrains was a technology-leading software development company specializing in the creation of intelligent, productivity-enhancing software, said a press release.

She informed the audience that JetBrains maintains its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, with its research and development labs located in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Munich, Amsterdam and Boston, and its sales departments operating from Czech Republic (Prague) and North America (US East Coast: Marlton, NJ; US West Coast: Foster City, CA).

She said that JetBrains, initially called IntelliJ Software, was founded in 2000 by three seasoned software engineers. Today, JetBrains is a world-recognized software tools vendor with a portfolio of more than 20 products targeting various technologies and markets.

The company employs more than 1200 people all around the world and is organically grown, with no external funding, she added. Its product catalogue includes award-winning tools such as IntelliJ IDEA and ReSharper, and its IntelliJ Platform has been chosen by a variety of companies to build their own tooling on, including Google's Android Studio.

Ksenia Shneyveys mentioned that under this MoU, JetBrains would offer free educational license to IDEs (including IntelliJ IDEA) and other educational tools and resources. She added that besides offering free license to Kotlin (the official language of Android, in ownership of the Kotlin Foundation, Kotlin is subject to Apache 2.0 License), this MoU would help in bringing the educational products and Kotlin to more classrooms.

She narrated that as per the MoU, both parties would explore all other possible areas and training for students and faculty and Kotlin team would provide informational support to the instructors.

Ksenia Shneyveys observed that the University of Karachi is the first university in Pakistan with which JetBrains are signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding. She said that the University of Karachi would now be able to train students in various JetBrains environments like MIT, Stand Ford and Duke University.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, expressed that western countries have made a remarkable advancement after the industrial revolution and academia industry linkage but unfortunately Pakistan among its other south Asian counterparts is lagging behind in the development of quality products.

He mentioned that our industrial sector badly needs applied research to resolve the real life problems of market. The universities are also key economic players in the area of enterprise and in supporting company start-up, often playing the important role of an anchor institution or economic development partner for their localities.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that he believes that this collaboration would facilitate students through available programs of programming.

Earlier, Chairman Department of Computer Science, KU, Dr Nadeem Mahmood shed light on the history of the computer science department and introduced his faculty. He informed the participants that KU Computer Science Department would introduce Kotlin into the curriculum for the next academic year and offer free educational JetBrains IDEs to the students.

Manager for Education, Kotlin Team, JetBrains, Ksenia Shneyveys and KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi electronically inked the MoU documents. The signing ceremony was held at the VC Secretariat. Director ORIC, KU, Professor Dr. Aliya Rehman was also present on the occasion.