KU inks MoUs, MLT students to get internships

The University of Karachi and CDC Laboratories, Muhammadi Welfare Foundation, One Health, and Tabba Kidney Institute signed four different memoranda of understanding (MoUs) according to which students enrolled in the evening programme of the physiology department will get the opportunity to work in private companies as interns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Karachi and CDC Laboratories, Muhammadi Welfare Foundation, One Health, and Tabba Kidney Institute signed four different memoranda of understanding (MoUs) according to which students enrolled in the evening programme of the physiology department will get the opportunity to work in private companies as interns.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director CDC Lab Musa Khan, Chief Operating Officer Muhammadi Welfare Foundation Mehdi Rizvi, Director One Health Dr Ismail Vohra, and Managing Director Tabba Kidney Institute Dr Bilal Jamil inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

Chairperson Department of Physiology Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan briefed the meeting that according to these MoUs, students enrolled in BS Medical Laboratory Technology in the evening program would get the internship opportunities.

He mentioned that two batches of around 120 students at the moment were studying BS MLT in the physiology department and they would get the chance to work at different clinical diagnostic labs during their internship.

Dr Taseer Khan shared that internships would be offered to third-year and fourth-year students during the degree programmes as part of their degree requirements.

Meanwhile, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi observed that such initiatives would help the students a lot and hoped that it would help in upgrading our students.

He said that the hands-on trainings and internships would play an important part in giving students market exposure and the idea of how to perform different tasks in a professional environment.