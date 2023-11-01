KU, IoBM sign MoU to boost research, innovation, commercialization support

The University of Karachi and the Institute of Business Management University of Karachi inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance the research, innovation, commercialization, and incubation support among the academia

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the acting Rector IoBM Professor Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

The officials of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of both varsities were present on this occasion.

As per the MoU, both universities will collaborate for joint research projects and exchange of knowledge, arrange capacity-building activities for researchers, faculty members, and students, and hold product development activities and mentorship activities.

The MoU aims to assist startups on an idea/prototype basis and at the pilot stage, engage researchers and faculty in joint seminars, conferences, and workshops, hold guest speaker and training sessions, provide student entrepreneurship support, and arrange knowledge exchange for learning and sharing best practices on innovation and startup ecosystem development.

On this occasion, the acting Rector IoBM Professor Dr Tariq Soomro expressed that the Higher Education Commission should acknowledge and support the PhD thesis which could have the capacity to solve the problems of our society and industries.

He urged that PhD scholars should aim to research the topics that could help in solving the issues and matters of the country.

He shared that the IoBM would like to collaborate with the public and private sector universities so that they could come up with new and fresh ideas to promote the research and innovation culture in the country in general and in the province in particular.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that we need to improve our education system from the grassroots level else we cannot compete with the rest of the world.

The universities should aim to serve society and the research activities they conduct must have a direct and positive impact on the campus and society.

“To boost our economics we must have new and fresh ideas and with the collaboration of other varsities we can expand our research and innovation to the next level.”