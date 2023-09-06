KU issues institutional IDs to postgraduate students, distributes free licensed software

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi equipped its students enrolled in MPhil and PhD programs in different departments and research centers and institutes with Institutional IDs so that they could easily access research journals and books for their research work besides connecting them to the foreign research supervisors and research community around the world.

The students of MPhil and PhD programs will now use the researcher account which has the domain 'ku.edu.pk', which is designated for young researchers.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday officially launched the new domain service by issuing the Institutional IDs to different students during a ceremony held at the VC Secretariat.

He shared that a majority of the postgraduate students had to ask their course supervisors, to access a particular research paper or a journal, so that they could get notes and points from that paper or journal for their research work.

Dr Khalid Iraqi said that now such young researchers would be able to get the required information at single click.

He further said that this is a first step towards establishing a research collaboration and relationship with international scholars to enhance their research capabilities.

He informed the participants that the University of Karachi has also acquired microsoft M365 licensed software which includes a comprehensive range of services for the students and it would be provided to them without any charges.

Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that young scholars would be able to save their research work on the cloud services.

Earlier, the KU Network Engineer, Engr. Ishfaque Ahmed Khanzada during his technical presentation shared that to get the 'ku.edu.pk' domain, students enrolled in MPhil and PhD programs would go to the 'Postgraduate Students Portal Registration' tab in the quick links section of the official website of the University of Karachi (www.uok.edu.pk), to register themselves.

He mentioned that students would fill out the online registration form and after verifying their documents and forms, institutional ID would be approved and generated for them.

He said that students will visit the KU website again to log-in and access their account by visiting the 'Post Graduate Students' Portal' tab, after that, they would be able to access research papers, journals, and the scholar communities with ease.

He further said that all the Microsoft M365 services would remain live for students. Engineer Ishfaque Khanzada told the meeting that at the moment the KU Main Network Communication can create 25, 000 IDs and added that whenever required this number would be increased to facilitate research scholars.

He mentioned that these services are being provided with the collaboration of Higher education Commission Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Director General Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Government of Sindh, Noman Ahsan appreciated the initiative of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the hard work of KU Network Engineer Engr. Ishfaque Ahmed Khanzada to complete the project.

He shared that he would like to introduce this project to other universities in the province as soon as possible and said that such measures would definitely help in producing quality research in Sindh.

Noman Ahsan believes that such initiative would enable KU's students to take advantage of modern technology to advance their educational achievements.

He lauded that it was good to know that this was done for the first time at the University of Karachi, which speaks volumes for the thoughtfulness and leadership of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, and said that research students should thank Dr Iraqi for this insightful facility.

The deans and chairpersons of various faculties and departments, directors and heads of various offices, student advisors and foreign student advisors were present on this occasion.