KU Issues Mark Sheets Of MA Annual Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KU issues mark sheets of MA Annual Exam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Monday announced that mark sheets of all MA (Previous and Final) Annual Examination 2019-2020 have been issued.

The statement said this which was released here.

He also directed students, who appeared as private candidates, to collect their mark sheets from the Counter No1 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, from 09am till 4pm.

He mentioned that students should bring their original admit cards, registration cards, and CNIC to collect their marksheets.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that regular candidates could collect their marksheets from their respective colleges.

