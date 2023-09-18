Open Menu

KU, Japanese Plus W Inc. Signs MoU To Provide IT Training To Computer Science Students

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The University of Karachi and Plus W, Inc., the global recruiting company based in Japan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide training to the students of the KU computer science department so that they could be prepared for the Japanese IT market

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Executive Vice President and the Chief Operating Officer of Plus W Takashi Horiuchi inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat here on Monday.

Head of Global Business and Pakistan Business Hiroyuki Shiono, the Deputy Head of Global Business and Pakistan Business Hafiz Muhammad Umair Munir, and the Associate of Global Business Division Muhammad Talha Munir participated in the meeting while the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, faculty of computer science department and the Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization were present on this occasion.

As per the MoU, Plus W would give three months of short-course certification in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and other technologies.

Besides, offering the latest IT course the Plus W would also engage KU students in business Japanese language classes so that they could easily communicate with the Japanese business community.

According to the MoU, Plus W would select 100 students from the KU computer science department for training and language classes. An orientation will be held in mid-October for the departmental students.

As per the MoU, Plus W Inc. will offer IT courses to the first batch from November 2023 to January 2024 in the KU Department of Computer Science.

