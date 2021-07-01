KU Launches Book Titled "Main Ne Pakistan Bante Dekha"

University of Karachi on Thursday launched the second edition of the book titled 'Main ne Pakistan Bante Dekha', which is based on childhood memories of migration of Professor Syed Mateen-ur-Rehman Murtaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :University of Karachi on Thursday launched the second edition of the book titled 'Main ne Pakistan Bante Dekha', which is based on childhood memories of migration of Professor Syed Mateen-ur-Rehman Murtaza.

The late Mateen Murtaza was a well-known veteran journalist and the former chairman of the University of Karachi's department of mass communication. In his book, Professor Mateen has shared his childhood memories of migration and mentioned the experiences after separating from the family along with his younger brother.

The speakers at the book launch informed the audience that the book contains hardship experiences of Professor Mateen and how and why he fell in love with Pakistan. The speakers including Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, seasoned journalist Mahmood Sham, former Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shams Uddin, ex-chairman Mass Communication Department Professor Dr Tahir Masood, Director Bureau of Composition, Compilation and Translation Syed Iqbal Hussain, Professor Dr Nisar Ahmed Zuberi and the chairperson KU-MCD Dr Fauzia Naz while quoting the book narrated how Professor Mateen Murtaza has recollected his memories in the book.

They talked about what had happened at the time of the establishment of Pakistan and what happened to those who migrated to Pakistan and what Hindus and Sikhs did to them.

The speakers observed that as the partition related memories have been written by the eyewitness, it would surely have a huge impact on our younger generation.

The speakers informed the audience how Professor Mateen Murtaza has recalled the time when the Muslims, who have left their homes with their entire families and crossed the river of blood, to reach Pakistan.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah announced that she would make sure that the book Main ne Pakistan Bante Dekha must be present in all seminar libraries so that our young generation can study it.

Dr Fauzia Naz said that through his writing he has always guided the faculty members, students and his audience.

Professor Dr Tahir Masood said that Professor Mateen-ur-Rehman holds many positions, he was a teacher, the other was that he was a journalist and he was a thinker too. "There were intellectuals who could find solutions even in difficult and complex problems. He was a great man who had no desire for fame and position. He used to sit in the corner to complete his work."Professor Dr Nisar Zuberi said that Professor Mateen-ur-Rehman wrote a lot in his short book. He urged that youth should read this book so that they could realize how difficult it was to migrate from their then homes to the newly established motherland.

The department's faculty, students and Professor Mateen Murtaza's family also attended the book launching ceremony.