KU launches book to pay tribute to late Dr A Q Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The renowned scholar and the former vice chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui on Monday launched the book titled 'Dr A. Q. Khan: Contribution to Science Technology and Education' on the first death anniversary of Mohsin-e-Pakistan late nuclear scientist, physicist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The book launching ceremony was held at the Jinnah Auditorium of the Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) University of Karachi.

Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim mentioned that every Pakistani loves late Dr A. Q. Khan unconditionally as Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan used to love the motherland unconditionally. He informed the audience that Dr A. Q. Khan went to Europe to get advance studies in his prime age with a motive that he would return and serve his homeland.

"He could stay and enjoy his life in the west as many of Pakistani used to do, but from the day one he wants to work and do something for the country and he really make the Pakistan invincible". Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim said that the whole nation would remain thankful to Dr A.Q. Khan for his contributions for the country.

He further said that without establishing knowledge-based society we cannot get international acknowledgment and the third world countries, the developing nations and countries like Pakistan has to adopt the culture of knowledge-based to survive.

According to Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim, Dr A.Q. Khan was keen to establish knowledge-based culture in the country and pushing the governments to lay down the foundation of science and technology based universities across the country till his last breath.

He mentioned that this is so unfortunate that education, research and development, science and technology, and health are not part of priorities of past governments.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Dr A. Q. Khan was a visionary person and knows the art of establishing and promoting research institutes very well. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that Dr A. Q. Khan faced a lot of hurdles in his life but never give-up and that is why he had achieved so many things in this life.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that non-governmental organizations are doing welfare work, charities, and helping masses in difficult situations in the country.

On this occasion, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan informed the audience that Dr A. Q. Khan had planned to produce cheapest electricity with the help of China in every city of Pakistan.

Another speaker and well-known industrialist Mian Arshad Farooq highlighted the late Dr A. Q. Khan was a person with many specialty, and shifted his focus on health and education.

One of the co-author of the book Professor Dr Raza Shah shared that after the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Dr A.Q. Khan was most beloved personality of the country.

He said that he used to visit and talk to Dr A. Q. Khan on regular basis and the late nuclear physicist Dr A. Q. Khan always dream about the development of the country.

Earlier, the Director General (DG) KIBGE and the co-author of the book, Professor Dr Abid Azhar informed that this book aimed to introduce Dr A. Q. Khan's role and achievement in the Science & Technology and education sector.

Dr Dina Khan the daughter of Dr A. Q. Khan and Dr Anwar Nasim shared their thoughts on the book through their recorded video messages.