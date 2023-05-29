KU marks Youm-e-Takbir by remembering late A. Q. Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The staff and students of University of Karachi (UoK) on Monday took out a rally to mark Youm-e-Takbir anniversary when Pakistan declared itself as the nuclear state before the world.

The rally started from the new administration block of the varsity and went to the Azadi Chowk. It culminated at the administration building.Vice Chancellor KU Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, Deans, Chairpersons, teachers of various faculties, students, staff, and employees attended the event in large numbers, said a spokesperson of KU.

The participants were carrying the national flags, and holding placards to recall the momentous day witnessed more than two decades ago. KU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, in his address, mentioned that the Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had done a great favor to the Pakistani nation, adding that the late nuclear scientist would be remembered for this great service.

He recalled that after India's nuclear tests, Pakistan reciprocated with the same gesture then and sent a clear message to the world and particularly to India that Pakistan could face its enemy without relying on others.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces are fighting against internal and external enemies, and against conspiracies. The vice-chancellor categorically asserted before the whole world that its nuclear program was in safe hands.

Dr Khalid Iraqi added that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the only Islamic nuclear power country. He added that Pakistan by becoming a nuclear state made every Muslim proud of various other nationalities.

Referring to May 9 mayhem, he observed that whatever happened that day was not good for society. He was of the view that he had not seen such incidents in the country like that in the past and hoped that it would never repeat in the future.

Meanwhile, President of the Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Solaha Rahman, KU Student Affairs Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali, President of the Karachi University Officers Welfare Association Muhammad Fareed Siddiqui also addressed the rally's participants and paid tribute to the architects and executors of successfully planning and conducting nuclear tests, making Pakistan invincible in the enemies eye.