KU, Meezan Bank launches recruitment drive on campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Karachi and Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center in collaboration with Meezan Bank Private Limited organized a day-long recruitment drive at the Karachi University Incubation Center on Tuesday.

The students and fresh graduates from the KU’s departments of Karachi University Business School, public administration, commerce, mathematics, and statistics appeared for the interviews for the posts of personal banking officer and management trainee officers.

The regional managers, Syed Waqas Aijaz, Ahmed Farhan Khan, Sarosh Ahmed Khan, and Mohammed Hasan Sakarni, interviewed around 175 students from the five departments.

The students showed enthusiasm and determination to support the Islamic banking culture and highly appreciated the KU’s effort to arrange the drive for their careers.

The Dean of the Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin, chairperson of Department of Public Administration Professor Dr Saima Akhter, chairperson of KUBS Dr Shaikh Muhammad Fakhre Alam Siddiqui, chairperson of Department of Mathematics Dr Najeeb Alam Khan, in-charge Statistics Rafia Shafi, team ORIC and others were present on this occasion.

Meezan Bank Regional Wealth Manager of Karachi North Region Syed Waqas Aijaz led the session and explained the importance of Shariah compliance, Islamic banking, and Meezan Bank's role in promoting Islamic banking in the country.

The KU ORIC Director Syeda Hoor ul Ain delivered the thematic talk on a career in Islamic banking: a pathway of righteousness and prosperity.

She mentioned that this recruitment drive is a call to action to encourage young professionals to consider a career in the State Bank of Pakistan Vision 2028.

According to her, such initiatives will significantly benefit both students and the KU by strengthening industry ties and enhancing employability.

Professor Dr Zaeema Asrar appreciated the arrangement for the recruitment drive and hoped that such drives would be conducted in future too for the alumni and students of the university. She also appreciated the role of Meezan Bank in providing opportunities to youngsters.