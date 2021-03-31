KU, NTS Logistics ink MoU to provide on-campus e-shuttle service

The University of Karachi and the NTS Logistics signed the memorandum of understanding to provide on-campus custom-built electric shuttle service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):The University of Karachi and the NTS Logistics signed the memorandum of understanding to provide on-campus custom-built electric shuttle service.

As per the MoU, NTS Logistics would provide six to 23 seaters roofless commuting vans while the number of vehicles would increase with the passage of time according to the demand.

Meanwhile, the minimal fare has been set for the transportation and students, faculty and administrative staff would be able to avail this service throughout the day.

According to the MoU, the presence of electric shuttle service would be ensured at all entrances and the KU would provide space for electric charging unit and parking of the vehicles.

The MoU was inked by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer NTS Logistics Muhammad Umer Nouman at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.